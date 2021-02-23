Advanced Materials In Automobiles Here To Stay

htweighting vehicles (to meet future Corporate Average Fuel Economy requirements, which will nearly double the average light vehicle fuel economy to 54.5 mpg by 2025). And we know this is not a trend or fad that will disappear tomorrow.

Aluminum Growing Fast

A recent survey by DuckerFrontier confirms that aluminum is the fastest-growing automotive material and is expected to grow to content levels of 514 lbs. per vehicle (PPV) by 2026, up 12% from 2020 levels.

“This demand is accelerating as low-weight, high-strength aluminum is helping automakers adapt to new mobility trends,” said Ganesh Panneer, chair of the Aluminum Transportation Group (ATG) and vice president and general manager for Automotive North America at Novelis.

Part of that growth is due to the increasing number of electric vehicles being produced.

“As electric vehicles become more widely available, greater aluminum use to extend range and help offset battery weight and cost will ensure consumers will still be able to choose high-performing cars and trucks that are safe, fun to drive and better for the protection of the environment,” Panneer said.

Automakers will continue to increase the use of aluminum in new vehicles as the design evolution to multi-material cars, trucks and SUVs continues. According to the 2020 DuckerFrontier “North American Light Vehicle Aluminum Content and Outlook” report, doors represent the single highest net growth application of aluminum content per vehicle with penetration reaching 30% by 2026. Also, by 2026, aluminum hood penetration is expected to reach 81%, with liftgates/tailgates reaching 44%. By 2030, total aluminum content is estimated to reach 570 PPV, a 24% increase over the next decade.