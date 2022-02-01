ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American aftermarket, ADVICS – the leader in advanced braking technology and member of the AISIN Group of companies – has launched a line of ultra-premium brake fluid.

The launch includes both DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV formulations for disc, drum and ABS systems. Both formulations are ultra-premium synthetic and are manufactured in the U.S. Both formulations’ wet and dry boiling points (DOT 3 wet 307 degrees farenheit, dry 500 degrees farenheit; DOT 4 LV wet 355 degrees Fahrenheit, dry 510 degrees Fahrenheit) exceed industry boiling point benchmarks as well as competitive benchmarks. High boiling points are necessary to prevent air bubbles from forming in the brake lines, which could lead to decreased braking performance.

“The addition of DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV brake fluids to the ADVICS product portfolio allows us to provide our customers with a complete ultra-premium brake product offering,” said Jason Lang, product manager for ADVICS Aftermarket North America. “We are dedicated to continuing the expansion of our ultra-premium brake system product coverage in the aftermarket, and exceeding OE quality and specifications with every product we sell.” ADVICS’ DOT 4 LV formulation offers extreme low temperature viscosity, tested to perform in the most extreme environments. This low viscosity formulation delivers reliable and consistent brake system operation, even at the coldest temperatures, the company says.

