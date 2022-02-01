 ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid

on

ASE Announces Adopt-A-School Program

on

UAF Launches Heavy Duty Scholarships Website

on

Federated ‘Free Fuel Fridays’ Returns
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

What Killed The Catalytic Converter? (VIDEO) Video
play

What Killed The Catalytic Converter? (VIDEO)

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO) Video
play

Always Vacuum Before Replacing Air Filters (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tool Up For Belts

Underhood: Tool Up For Belts
Winter Air Ride Diagnostics

Automotive: Winter Air Ride Diagnostics
Shock and Strut Tips

Undercar: Shock and Strut Tips
Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics

Automotive: Audi TFSI Boost Control Diagnostics
Top 10 Wheel Bearing Torque Tips

Undercar: Top 10 Wheel Bearing Torque Tips
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ADVICS Brand Launches Line of Ultra-Premium Brake Fluid

 

on

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American aftermarket, ADVICS – the leader in advanced braking technology and member of the AISIN Group of companies – has launched a line of ultra-premium brake fluid. 

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The launch includes both DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV formulations for disc, drum and ABS systems. Both formulations are ultra-premium synthetic and are manufactured in the U.S. 

Both formulations’ wet and dry boiling points (DOT 3 wet 307 degrees farenheit, dry 500 degrees farenheit; DOT 4 LV wet 355 degrees Fahrenheit, dry 510 degrees Fahrenheit) exceed industry boiling point benchmarks as well as competitive benchmarks. High boiling points are necessary to prevent air bubbles from forming in the brake lines, which could lead to decreased braking performance. 

Advertisement

“The addition of DOT 3 and DOT 4 LV brake fluids to the ADVICS product portfolio allows us to provide our customers with a complete ultra-premium brake product offering,” said Jason Lang, product manager for ADVICS Aftermarket North America. “We are dedicated to continuing the expansion of our ultra-premium brake system product coverage in the aftermarket, and exceeding OE quality and specifications with every product we sell.”

ADVICS’ DOT 4 LV formulation offers extreme low temperature viscosity, tested to perform in the most extreme environments. This low viscosity formulation delivers reliable and consistent brake system operation, even at the coldest temperatures, the company says.

Advertisement

“While this is the first brake chemical offered by ADVICS, chemicals and fluids are part of the core product offering from AISIN Corporation,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for AISIN Aftermarket North America. “As a member of the AISIN Group of companies, ADVICS ultra-premium brake system products are designed, engineered and manufactured using the most advanced technologies available to the industry. AISIN Aftermarket is proud to distribute ADVICS brake system components and support the expansion of its product offerings.”

For more information, visit www.aisinaftermarket.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: BBB Industries Releases 45 Remy New Part Numbers

News: The Pronto Network Kicks Off ‘Repair America’ Promo

News: KYB Expands Video Training Series

News: New Training for Fast-Track Intelligent Diagnostics Tools

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician