ADVICS Expands Disc Brake Pad, Rotor Coverage

ADVICS , a leader in advanced braking technology, has announced a major addition to its product line of ultra-premium disc brake pads and rotors for Asian and domestic vehicles.

Click Here to Read More

With this expansion the company is adding 62 additional SKUs to its line of ultra-premium disc brake pads, resulting in significantly increased coverage for all late-model Japanese and Korean vehicles. Its line of ultra-premium disc brake rotors will increase by 130 SKUs, doubling the company’s current coverage for vehicles in operation (VIO). These product line additions provide a 126 million VIO increase for ADVICS.

“In addition to adding coverage for vehicles that were not already in our portfolio, we are also expanding our current offering by matching front pads with rears,” said Gil Pulliam, senior manager of the aftermarket department for ADVICS. “This product line expansion demonstrates our continued commitment to technology and developing products for the entire brake system. Additionally, all of our new applications have been engineered to meet or exceed OE standards for durability and performance.”

The company will showcase its expanded product portfolio at the Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3-5.

ADVICS brake pads and rotors are engineered to work together. Developed from advanced ceramic friction technology, ADVICS ultra-premium disc brake pads provide superior stopping power and peak performance capabilities. Constructed from certified high carbon, ADVICS ultra-premium disc brake rotors use OE-quality precision machining to achieve tight, precise tolerances, maximum friction reduction and heat diffusion. Using ADVICS pads and rotors together provides longer life, less noise and the same pedal feel as the OE product. Additionally, all new brake pad kits contain the required installation hardware, said the company.about:blank