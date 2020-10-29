Connect with us

Tools & Products

ADVICS Expands Disc Brake Pad, Rotor Coverage

The company will showcase its expanded product portfolio at the Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3-5.
Advertisement
 

on

ADVICS, a leader in advanced braking technology, has announced a major addition to its product line of ultra-premium disc brake pads and rotors for Asian and domestic vehicles.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

With this expansion the company is adding 62 additional SKUs to its line of ultra-premium disc brake pads, resulting in significantly increased coverage for all late-model Japanese and Korean vehicles. Its line of ultra-premium disc brake rotors will increase by 130 SKUs, doubling the company’s current coverage for vehicles in operation (VIO). These product line additions provide a 126 million VIO increase for ADVICS. 

“In addition to adding coverage for vehicles that were not already in our portfolio, we are also expanding our current offering by matching front pads with rears,” said Gil Pulliam, senior manager of the aftermarket department for ADVICS. “This product line expansion demonstrates our continued commitment to technology and developing products for the entire brake system. Additionally, all of our new applications have been engineered to meet or exceed OE standards for durability and performance.”  

The company will showcase its expanded product portfolio at the Virtual AAPEX Experience, Nov. 3-5.

ADVICS brake pads and rotors are engineered to work together. Developed from advanced ceramic friction technology, ADVICS ultra-premium disc brake pads provide superior stopping power and peak performance capabilities. Constructed from certified high carbon, ADVICS ultra-premium disc brake rotors use OE-quality precision machining to achieve tight, precise tolerances, maximum friction reduction and heat diffusion. Using ADVICS pads and rotors together provides longer life, less noise and the same pedal feel as the OE product. Additionally, all new brake pad kits contain the required installation hardware, said the company.about:blank

Advertisement

The company offers a full product line of brake system components based on engineering expertise and know-how from robust OEM business, which results in a comfortable and safe ride for passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks. Ultra-premium disc brake pads, rotors, calipers, master cylinders, wheel cylinders and boosters make up the full ADVICS product line.

As a member of the AISIN Group of companies, all ADVICS aftermarket products are sold through AISIN World Corp. of America, located in Torrance, California. All new SKUs from the product line expansion will be in stock at the AISIN warehouses in the U.S. during the first quarter of 2021.  

For more information on ADVICS and its advanced braking technology, visit http://advicsaftermarket.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ADVICS Expands Disc Brake Pad, Rotor Coverage

on

New Updates Available for John Bean EZ-ADAS App

on

Sonic Offers New Accountability Solutions

on

Hunter Releases New Heavy-Duty Tire Changer
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: VIDEO: Oil Life Monitor

Tools & Products: ADVICS Expands Disc Brake Pad, Rotor Coverage

News: NGK Expands NGK And NTK Product Portfolio Offerings

News: MAHLE Presents Product Information Sessions At AAPEX

News: Schaeffler Presents Products, Repair Solutions At AAPEX
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect