ADVICS Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Coverage

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American aftermarket, ADVICS – a leader in advanced braking technology and member of the AISIN Group of companies – has launched more ultra-premium brake pad SKUs to enhance its existing coverage for domestic vehicles.

With this expansion, the company is adding 47 additional SKUs to its line of ultra-premium disc brake pads, resulting in an increased aftermarket product offering for Chrysler, Ford and General Motors makes. These new SKUs provide coverage for a range of vehicle types from sedans and SUVs to light pickup trucks and enhance ADVICS’ current vehicles in operation (VIO) axle coverage by 69 million. Furthermore, the 130 rotor SKUs announced in Q4 2020 as part of the company’s initial product expansion are now available to ship from Aisin’s warehouses in California and Tennessee, increasing the company’s product offering across a wide variety of Japanese vehicle makes and models. The company’s legacy rotor SKUs plus the additional 130 yield a VIO axle coverage in North America of more than 170 million.

“This brake pad product expansion is exciting for our customers because it includes coverage for many popular domestic vehicles,” said Jason Lang, product manager for ADVICS Aftermarket North America. “We are dedicated to continuing the expansion of our ultra-premium brake system parts coverage in the aftermarket and exceeding OE quality and specifications with every product we sell.” Each ultra-premium disc brake SKU being added to the company’s portfolio comes complete with a hardware kit, further showcasing ADVICS’ focus on the quality, fit and finish of all of its brake system components. These hardware kits provide all of the accessories the technician needs to install the brake pads on a vehicle. ADVICS ultra-premium disc brake pads are made from the most advanced friction formulations, exceeding OE specifications for noise, pedal feel and pad life. ADVICS pads, rotors, calipers and hydraulics are designed and engineered to work together, providing superior stopping power and peak performance capabilities, including enhanced brake system lifespan.

