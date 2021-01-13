ADVICS Expands Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad Offering

AISIN Aftermarket is ushering in the new year with the official launch of its expanded ADVICS Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad offering. Complementing its current line of Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pads, ADVICS with its OE engineering expertise and advanced braking technology, has added 62 brake pad SKUs covering late-model Japanese and Korean vehicles. Moreover, ADVICS says it has improved its current offering by matching front pads with rears.

Click Here to Read More

AISIN says it aims to be the market leader in providing premium brake system components to the aftermarket through its unique and strategic partnership with sister company, ADVICS. AISIN Aftermarket is primarily responsible for the sales and distribution of all ADVICS products, which include ultra-premium disc brake pads, rotors, calipers, master cylinders, wheel cylinders and boosters.

For more information on AISIN and ADVICS products, visit aisinaftermarket.com or contact the company directly at [email protected].