 ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

on

Vehicle Care RockStars Unveiled at AAPEX 2022 

on

AWDA Aftermarket Challenge Update

on

Standard Motor Products Launches 365 New Numbers
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road Video
play

Road To AAPEX Ep. 6: The End Of The Road

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO) Video
play

Steering and Suspension Components (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Soft Skills Training Course Available On T2U

Vic Tarasik provides practical tips for students to follow as they start their career. Sponsored by NPW.

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U Courses

New ADAS 101 Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U Courses

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Advertisement

Trending Now

Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension

Undercar: Mercedes-Benz ABC Suspension
Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems

Underhood: Hyundai Stop/Start System Problems
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

ADAS Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ADVICS Launches Nine New ADVICS OE Rotor Part Numbers

 

on

ADVICS, the leader in advanced braking technology and member of the AISIN Group of companies, expands its rotor offerings with nine new, U.S.-manufactured brake rotors. This expansion adds approximately 10 million vehicles in operation (VIO) axle coverage to the existing product offering.

Advertisement

All nine of the new rotor part numbers are original equipment, with coverage for late model Toyota and Lexus brand vehicles.

“We’re excited to add these U.S.-manufactured brake rotors to our growing offering for customers,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior manager for sales and marketing, Aisin Aftermarket North America. “ADVICS is proud to be the original equipment brake parts manufacturer for many vehicle makes and we look forward to continuing to expand our portfolio of original equipment parts.”

Each of the new rotor SKUs feature black painted hats and corrosion protection to mitigate rust, as well as ADVICS precision design, engineering and ultra-premium materials.

Advertisement

This expanded brake rotor coverage will be one of several topics presented at the AISIN/ADVICS booth #A4657 at the 2022 Automotive Aftermarket Parts Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, November 1-3.

For more information about ADVICS and its advanced braking technology, visit http://advicsaftermarket.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Autoshop Solutions Supports Techforce Champion Campaign

News: Women in Auto Care Scholarship Program Makes $1M Milestone

News: Wyotech Works On Drawing Women To The Trades

News: Bosch Releases 133 Automotive Aftermarket Parts YTD 2022

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician