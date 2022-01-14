 Advisors Need Product Knowledge, Too (ASE C1 Test Prep Video) -
Uncategorized

Advisors Need Product Knowledge, Too (ASE C1 Test Prep Video)

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Do you know your vehicle parts? This video is presented by The Group Training Academy.
Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. This the final video in our series and we will outline the areas you will need to study for this section. This section of your exam actually covers 36% of the test. There will be 18 questions on product knowledge. Please refer to our earlier discussions on Service intervals and warranties as ASE considers this part of product knowledge.

Click Here to Read More
The first area of focus should be the engine systems. These should include the ability to identify major components and their locations. Remember, the locations can vary by model. You should also be able to identify the basic function of these components and any related items that they may work in conjunction with or rely on.

The next area of study should be focused on drive train systems. This should include computer controls, Manual transmissions and transaxles, Automatic transmissions and transaxles and all drive train components. Just like engine components, you should be able to identify major components and their locations. Remember, the locations can vary by model. You should also be able to identify the basic function of these components and any related items that they may work in conjunction with or rely on.

Next, Chassis systems including Frames, brakes, ABS, Traction control Suspension, steering, wheels, and tires. Like the other categories, you should also know major components and their locations. You should also be able to identify the basic function of these components and any related items that they may work in conjunction with or rely on.

The last area of focus in Body systems. These will include Glass, HVAC, electrical Accessories, and any passive restraints. Just like the above, be ready to discuss their locations and interdependence on other systems.

Well that wraps up or topic for today. Remember, we have covered a lot of ground in this series on ASE C1 test prep. Be sure to review previous subjects carefully on customer communication and service drive write-up items. Another great study asset is available to you by visiting The Group Training academy at:www.TheGroupTrainingAcademy.com. Thanks for being with us and best of luck on your ASE C1 test preparation and test taking.

