Aeromotive Fuel Tank And Drop-In Fuel Pump Module For GM Trucks

Aeromotive, a leading manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories, has developed direct drop-in fuel pump modules and Gen II Stealth fuel tanks for General Motors C/K trucks from model years 1988-’98. The direct drop-in fuel pump module is designed to be a direct fit to factory fuel tanks, while the Gen II Stealth fuel tank is preassembled and ready for installation. Both are designed to deliver the proper amount of fuel for high-performance street, off-road and racing applications with easy installation when using the factory tank or fasteners.

Click Here to Read More

For 1988-’98 GM trucks, the factory fuel tank accommodates 200 LPH and 340 LPH fuel pump configurations and feature a factory-sized outlet cap to maintain fitment with the OEM fuel tank. The Gen II Stealth tank uses Aeromotive’s Phantom technology to run a quiet, high-flow pump that sits inside the OEM tank baffle to ensure consistent fuel delivery during spirited driving. Outlet and return ports along with electrical terminals are positioned in the OEM location for easy installation, requiring no modifications to the tank. For installation, -06 AN fuel outlet and return lines need to be plumbed in lieu of OEM fuel lines as well as upgraded wiring to power the larger fuel pump.

The 200 LPH fuel pumps are capable of supporting naturally aspirated gasoline applications up to 600 horsepower and forced-induction gasoline applications up to 450 horsepower. The 200 LPH fuel pump is not compatible with E-85 ethanol applications. For those trying to maximize horsepower output, the 340 LPH fuel pump option is capable of supporting naturally aspirated gasoline applications up to 850 horsepower, naturally aspirated E-85 ethanol applications up to 595 horsepower, forced-induction gasoline applications up to 700 horsepower and forced-induction E-85 ethanol applications up to 490 horsepower.

The direct drop-in fuel pump module for 1988-98 GM trucks comes with a factory-sized outlet cap to maintain fitment with the OEM fuel tank and fuel/electrical bulkheads all pre-installed. The Gen II Stealth tank maintains factory mounting points and comes preassembled with fuel pump, fuel level sending unit and fuel/electrical bulkhead. The Phantom fuel system is compatible with both EFI and carbureted applications.