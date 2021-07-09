 Aeromotive Low Profile In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pump -
Aeromotive Low Profile In-Tank Brushless Fuel Pump

The new 90-degree option is available for every Aeromotive Brushless In-Tank Fuel Pump.
on

Aeromotive, a manufacturer of aftermarket fuel systems and accessories, has announced that all Brushless In-Tank Fuel Pumps are now available with an optional 90-degree outlet port for improved clearance of the top hat without restricting fuel flow.

The new 90-degree option is available for every Aeromotive Brushless In-Tank Fuel Pump including the A1000, Eliminator, and Spur Gear 3.5, 5.0, 7.0 or 10.0 pumps. The overall height of the pump with the 90-degree outlet has been reduced by three inches over traditional pumps plumbed with a 90-degree hose fitting, measuring at just 11-1/2 inches in height from the bottom of the cell to the top of the pump outlet port, and eliminates the need for an additional 90-degree hose fitting from the top of the pump (outlet). The 90-degree outlet fuel pumps are available as a direct drop-in or pre-installed in a 6-, 10-, 15- or 20-gallon Aeromotive fuel cell. 

Every Brushless Fuel Pump comes with a remote fuel pump controller with Aeromotive’s True Variable Speed (TVS) technology. The TVS Controller decreases fuel pump speed during low-load, light-throttle periods, reducing current draw and pump cycle rate which results in cooler fuel temperatures and improved fueling system efficiency.

All Brushless fuel pumps are compatible with EFI and carbureted applications and can support gasoline, ethanol and methanol fuels. For more information: AeromotiveInc.com.

