AESC Appoints CEO for US and Europe

AESC, Japan-based global provider of high-performance battery technology for electric vehicles and energy storage systems, announced the appointment of Knudt Flor as chief executive officer for U.S. and Europe, and as global head of quality. He will be based in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Flor will oversee AESC’s business operations in the U.S. (which include Tennessee, South Carolina and Kentucky) and Europe (including France, Spain, and the U.K.), focusing on strategic initiatives to enhance local manufacturing capabilities, foster partnerships with leading OEMs, and support the growing demand for zero-emission transportation solutions, according to AESC.

Flor brings over 35 years of industry experience to AESC. He served as president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing Corporation LLC, USA. Over his 33-year career at BMW, he held significant roles overseeing Operations, Engineering, Logistics and Quality for the company in plants and joint ventures in Europe, USA, Africa and Asia, AESC said.

Most recently, Flor served as the Distinguished Professor of Industry Practice at the College of Charleston and as SVP for Innovation and Industry Engagement. Flor is also one of the founding directors of South Carolina Fraunhofer USA Alliance.