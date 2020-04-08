Connect with us

Aftermarket Students Attend AASA Vision Conference For Free

Students from Northwood University, Canadian University and Georgian College attended the conference.
The Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA) provided aftermarket students from Northwood University, Canadian University and Georgian College with complimentary access to the AASA Vision Conference. This enabled the students to connect with aftermarket executives and gain valuable insights from the conference’s sessions and panels from March 25 – 27.

“AASA is proud to provide rising aftermarket professionals with valuable learning experiences,” said Paul McCarthy, AASA president & COO. “It’s our responsibility as an industry to attract, train and retain the aftermarket’s next generation to keep our industry vibrant and growing.”

Over the course of the three-day virtual conference, students gained the ability to learn about some of the aftermarket’s most pressing challenges, including vehicle data access, supply chain disruption, the impacts of COVID-19, electrification, and more.

Additional information about the virtual AASA Vision Conference can be accessed by visiting aasavision.com.

