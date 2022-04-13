Air Cleaners and Carbureted Vehicles (VIDEO)

Leave that air cleaner alone! What am I talking about? I’m referring to the old, round air cleaners used on carbureted vehicles.

Many people think they’re an eyesore compared to a shiny new chrome one, but there’s a lot more to them than meets the eye. The inside of the air cleaner is designed to smoothly direct the air flow up to the top while reducing turbulence, so the air can be smoothly drawn down through the carburetor.

The majority of these also had a snorkel and in some cases two, that picked up cool air from the sides of the engine compartment.

The snorkel was also designed to increase the velocity of the air as it entered the air cleaner.

In addition, the snorkel design incorporated a pickup for warm air to be drawn from around the exhaust manifolds up into the air cleaner for improved cold weather driveability.