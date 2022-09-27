Air Filters For Turbocharged And Supercharged Applications (VIDEO)

CC:

According to the US Department of Energy, if a 2019 or newer light vehicle rolls into your shop, there is a one in three chance that it will be turbocharged. While you may think turbocharged engines are all about boost pressures, the reality is that they are all about negative pressure. This is because the compressor wheel of the turbocharger pulls in air from the outside and can produce more negative pressure than a naturally aspirated vehicle. This increased negative pressure acts directly on the air filter.

If an air filter is not engineered with the correct pleats, materials and structure, the suction from the spooling turbo can cause the filter to possibly collapse and tear. This can allow unfiltered air to enter the engine. Eventually, the unfiltered air can cause the mass airflow sensor to become contaminated. The debris can also enter the motor and damage the cylinder walls, bearings and the turbocharger.