AIRCAT Introduces New 811 Flex Head Ratchet Wrench

The 811 produces 35 ft.-lbs. of maximum torque and a fast rundown speed of 240 RPM. The AIRCAT “silencing technology” reduces the tool noise to just 76 dBA. The three-position 30° flex head allows the user to get into tight spots that normal straight ratchets cannot. The feather or “variable” speed trigger provides precise speed control. This tool is perfect for working on smaller fasteners in tight or challenging spaces.

Features include:

35 ft.-lbs. max torque

240 RPM free speed

Three-position 30° flexible head

Feather rigger

Rear exhaust with internal silencing (76 dBA)

1/4-in. anvil with ball detent

Weighs only 1.83 lbs.

Tool Length: 9.69 inches

2-year warranty

This and other AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.