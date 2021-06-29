Undercar: The Future Of Tires: Sustainable, Airless & Connected
AIRCAT Introduces New 811 Flex Head Ratchet Wrench
The 811 produces 35 ft.-lbs. of maximum torque and a fast rundown speed of 240 RPM.
Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. has introduced the AIRCAT 811 1/4-in. 30° Flex Head Ratchet Wrench.
The 811 produces 35 ft.-lbs. of maximum torque and a fast rundown speed of 240 RPM. The AIRCAT “silencing technology” reduces the tool noise to just 76 dBA. The three-position 30° flex head allows the user to get into tight spots that normal straight ratchets cannot. The feather or “variable” speed trigger provides precise speed control. This tool is perfect for working on smaller fasteners in tight or challenging spaces.
Features include:
- 35 ft.-lbs. max torque
- 240 RPM free speed
- Three-position 30° flexible head
- Feather rigger
- Rear exhaust with internal silencing (76 dBA)
- 1/4-in. anvil with ball detent
- Weighs only 1.83 lbs.
- Tool Length: 9.69 inches
- 2-year warranty
This and other AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.
For more info: aircat.com