Tools & Products

AIRCAT Reciprocating Air Saw

The quick-change blade design retainer makes for quick and easy blade changes.
The AIRCAT 6355 Reciprocating Air Saw offers 5,000 SPM and features a dual-speed design for control, a patented reciprocating crank mechanism motor and a rear exhaust.

The quick-change blade design retainer makes for quick and easy blade changes, and the 6355 accepts various types of reciprocating saw blades.

The saw is capable of cutting ¼-in. thick steel and steel pipe up to 3-in.

For more info: aircat.com

In this article:
