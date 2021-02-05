Video
News

AISIN Aftermarket Launches Water Pump Timing Belt Kit Video

 

on

In a continuing effort to best serve its vast network of customers and installers, AISIN Aftermarket has issued the latest installment in a series of AISIN University Training Videos, featuring the AISIN Water Pump Timing Belt Kit.

According to the company, the high-quality OE content in AISIN’s Water Pump Timing Belt Kit is the reason why AISIN’s kits are unparalleled in the aftermarket. To further illustrate this, the video takes a deep dive into the features and characteristics of each OE component included in the AISIN kits.

This video also celebrates a decade-plus partnership with OE manufacturers such as Koyo, MITSUBOSHI, NTN and NSK, whose OE quality components work seamlessly with the AISIN Water Pump to deliver optimal cooling and timing performance for vehicles.

The video can be viewed here: AISIN University: AISIN Timing Belt Kits with Water Pump – YouTube.

Additional training videos can also be found on AISIN Aftermarket’s official YouTube channel at AISINAftermarket – AWA.

For further information on AISIN Water Pump Timing Belt Kits and other AISIN product lines, visit www.aisinaftermarket.com or contact [email protected]

