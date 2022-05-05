 AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

on

Standard Motor Products Releases 138 New Part Numbers

on

Snap-on's New Software Release Offers Diagnostic Depth

on

ZF Makes TRW Electric Blue Brake Pads Available for Order
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC Video
play

Auto Pros Visit Concord Engines, Kannapolis, NC

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video) Video
play

Preventing Head Gasket Replacement Leaks (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages

Career: Breaking Down The Automotive Technician Shortage: Wages
VW Key Programming

Automotive: VW Key Programming
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Career: Athena Racing, HPD Expose Females to Motorsports Careers
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AISIN Expands Window Regulator Line

 

on

In an ongoing effort to expand its current product offering for the North American automotive aftermarket, AISIN – the global leader in the supply of OE-quality premium parts – has expanded its line of premium window regulators.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The launch includes late model Asian, domestic and European vehicle applications. 

201 SKU Breakdown

  • 95 Power with Motor (51 of the “Smart Motor” type covering Honda/Acura, Nissan and Mazda vehicle applications)
  • 53 Power Regulator only
  • 46 Motor only
  • 7 Manual only

All AISIN window regulators are designed and manufactured to the highest OE level standards.

 “AISIN continues to bring needed premium quality parts to the aftermarket which is reflected by this newly expanded product offering,” said Larrow Kaufman, senior sales manager for AISIN Aftermarket North America.

Visit aisinaftermarket.com for more information.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Autolite Reveals Home Garage Renovation Sweepstakes Winner

News: Massachusetts R2R Court Case Decision Postponed Again

News: Dynamic Tool Brand Improves Distribution with Online Store

News: Federated Car Care Unveils Redesigned Website

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician