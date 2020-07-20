Connect with us

Tools & Products

AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

The new automatic transmission fluids are for Mazda and Subaru applications.
Advertisement
 

on

AISIN World Corp. of America has announced the launch of two new automatic transmission fluids, the ATF-MFZ and the ATF-SHP. ATF-MFZ is formulated for all Mazda vehicles that require Mazda FZ yype automatic transmission fluid. ATF-SHP is formulated for all Subaru vehicles that require Subaru Type HP automatic transmission fluid.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This expands AISIN’s automatic transmission fluid offering to a total of 13 application-specific, fully synthetic automatic transmission fluids.

For more information and complete application coverage on AISIN’s automatic transmission fluids, visit www.aisinaftermarket.com and/or e-mail: [email protected].

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

on

Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

on

Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP

on

CanDo Introduces Battery Tester And Reset Tool
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

News: BuyBrakes.com Adds Raybestos Line To Online Store

News: Red Line Launches Powersports Giveaway

Tools & Products: AISIN Launches 2 New Automatic Transmission Fluids

Tools & Products: Launch Tech X-431 Throttle Diagnostic Tool

Tools & Products: Induction Innovations Has Introduced Venom HP
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect