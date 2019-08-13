Akebono Awards 2019 CAWA Scholarship

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Akebono Brake Corp. has awarded Benjamin Hart, an automotive technology student at Cuyamaca College, the CAWA’S Scholarship award.

Akebono’s National Sales Manager and longtime CAWA Member, Borise Cota, presented the award to Hart at his place of employment, Pro-A-Line & Brakes of El Cajon, California.

CAWA is a non-profit trade association representing automotive aftermarket parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors and retailers in California, Nevada, and Arizona.

To learn more about the scholarship program, visit automotivescholarships.com.