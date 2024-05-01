Akebono Expands Severe Duty Disc Brake Pad Kits

Akebono Brake Corporation expanded its Severe Duty Ultra-Premium Disc Brake Pad line by 14 new part numbers for Chrysler, Ford, GMC and Nissan vehicles, increasing coverage by over 11 million vehicles.

Premium stainless steel abutment hardware is included in the kits that require it, the company said.

“We are pleased to announce the release of these 14 new severe duty part numbers expanding coverage for over 11 million VIO adding late-model coverage for Chrysler. Ford, GMC and Nissan. This expansion reinforces our commitment to delivering reliable solutions to our customers. We’re eager to see these parts make a significant impact in the field, enhancing performance and durability and reducing downtime where it’s most needed. All of these parts are in-stock and ready for shipment,” said Kirby Pruitt, product development manager.