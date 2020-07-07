Alignment: No More Toe And Go

You have probably seen the results of a “toe and go” alignment, a service that ignores camber, caster and diagnostic angles like SAI and included angle.

The result might be a straight steering wheel, but the driver knows something is not right because it does not feel right going around turns. On some vehicles, you might be able to get away with a “toe and go” alignment. But with stability control and advanced safety features, the sensors might catch your shortcut.

Scanner For The Chassis

Should a shop charge more for ADAS alignments? Yes. Your alignment bay should be treated as a colossal scan tool that can pull the angles from the vehicle so they can be used for diagnostics of the chassis and suspension. Adjustments performed like camber and toe are just like calibrating a sensor, but the process is, of course, completely mechanical.

The other factor changing the alignment process today is the growing population of vehicles with stability control systems. Some of these require extra steps after the angles are adjusted to calibrate the steering angle sensor.

The Basics

No matter how advanced the ADAS or autonomous driving system can be, the pre-alignment inspection with a tire pressure gauge, tape measure and your eyeballs becomes even more important.

Always check tire inflation pressures because a low tire will pull. It’s also important to note tire sizes. A car will pull toward the side with the smallest tires or the side with wider tires. A wide tire offers higher rolling resistance than a narrower tire. Wide tires also tend to be more sensitive to road crown steer than narrower ones.