Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

The Subaru Forester is classified as a crossover SUV. The third-generation was made from 2009-2013. What sets it apart from the Impreza it is based on is the rears suspension that uses an upper a-arm.

As part of any pre-alignment inspection, check the condition of the tires. For all Subarus, the tire brand and model should match on all four corners. Also, the amount of wear should be the same for all four tires. Subaru recommends that the tires’ circumference should not vary more than a quarter-inch when measured with a tape measure. Wear for all the tires should be within 2/32˝ of depth.

The ride height is measured using the wheel wells and the center of the wheel spindle. This simple measurement can give you an idea if there is spring or suspension damage. It can also help to explain if the front caster is out of specifications.

Front Suspension

The camber is adjustable from the factory with a cam bolt in the strut flange. Caster is non-adjustable. But if there is a large discrepancy between the caster angles, it could indicate the front subframe has shifted or there is suspension damage.