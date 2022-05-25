The sixth-generation Ford Mustang is the first to have an independent rear suspension. In addition, the front suspension was redesigned. Aligning this Mustang is not that much different from some of Ford’s other products, but you do have additional steps that involve the electric power steering and inspecting the camera and radar systems. Alignment Specs – Gen VI Mustang

Front Suspension

The front suspension uses a MacPherson strut and two lower control links. The camber is adjustable by installing cam bolts in the upper strut bolt hole. This should allow for plus or minus 1.75 degrees of camber adjustment.

Caster is not adjustable. If you see the caster is out of alignment, it could be a sign of damage to the subframe or control arms.

Rear Suspension

As the first generation of Mustangs with an independent rear suspension, the design is complex with four elements attaching the rear knuckle to the body and other links. The suspension includes what Ford calls an integral link that attaches to the lower trailing arm and the knuckle. The link is designed to hold the knuckle upright when power is applied.

The rear toe is adjustable with a link under the lower trailing arm. The eccentric is on the outboard side of the link. Camber is adjusted using an eccentric on the upper control link. If the customer has lowered his or her Mustang, there are aftermarket adjustable links that can correct up to three degrees of negative camber and two degrees of positive camber.