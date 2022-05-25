 Alignment Specs – Gen VI Mustang -
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Alignment Specs – Gen VI Mustang

on

Fuel Tanks and Pumps

on

BMW Driveshaft Q&A

on

HV/EV Lifting Guidelines
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do? Video
play

LED Lighting - What Are the OES Doing and What Can You Do?

Best Practices for GDI Service (Video) Video
play

Best Practices for GDI Service (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

Training: Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream
Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors

Training: Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors
The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

Tools & Products: The Next Generation of Bead Bazooka From Gaither Tool

News: Six Advance in NASCAR Advance My Track Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Automotive

Alignment Specs – Gen VI Mustang

Aligning this Mustang is not that much different from Ford’s other products, but there are additional steps to follow.
Advertisement
 

on

The sixth-generation Ford Mustang is the first to have an independent rear suspension. In addition, the front suspension was redesigned. Aligning this Mustang is not that much different from some of Ford’s other products, but you do have additional steps that involve the electric power steering and inspecting the camera and radar systems. Alignment Specs – Gen VI Mustang

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Front Suspension

The front suspension uses a MacPherson strut and two lower control links. The camber is adjustable by installing cam bolts in the upper strut bolt hole. This should allow for plus or minus 1.75 degrees of camber adjustment. 

Caster is not adjustable. If you see the caster is out of alignment, it could be a sign of damage to the subframe or control arms.

Rear Suspension

As the first generation of Mustangs with an independent rear suspension, the design is complex with four elements attaching the rear knuckle to the body and other links. The suspension includes what Ford calls an integral link that attaches to the lower trailing arm and the knuckle. The link is designed to hold the knuckle upright when power is applied.

The rear toe is adjustable with a link under the lower trailing arm. The eccentric is on the outboard side of the link. Camber is adjusted using an eccentric on the upper control link. If the customer has lowered his or her Mustang, there are aftermarket adjustable links that can correct up to three degrees of negative camber and two degrees of positive camber. 

Advertisement

Steering

The Mustang uses electric power steering. The system uses an electric motor coupled to the steering rack by a toothed belt. The steering angle is computed with position sensors on the motor, angle sensor on the column, and data from the ABS module. 

The PSCM uses a temperature sensor to monitor the internal temperature of the EPAS gear. This DTC appearing by itself does not indicate a fault condition in the steering system. If the system detects higher than normal temperatures, codes will be set in the EPAS module and ABS module, in some cases.

Advertisement

When performing a toe adjustment in the front, check the data for the steering angle sensor. It should be at zero degrees. If not, a calibration procedure needs to be performed. 

ADAS Features

The 2015 Ford Mustang can be equipped with automatic braking and adaptive cruise control. The system uses a camera and radar mounted behind the grill. If the messages “Front Sensor Not Aligned” or “Adaptive Cruise Not Available” are displayed in the instrument cluster, you need to perform the calibration procedure. 

First, inspect the radar sensor at the front of the Mustang, behind the bumper cover on the left side. Inspect around the bumper cover for evidence of a collision. If the sensor is not damaged, clear the codes. The calibration process requires only a test drive in a target-rich environment. Once the system has detected 250 targets it will turn off the warning message in the instrument cluster. This procedure must be performed in one key cycle. If the messages do not turn off during the test drive, check for codes. 

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Automotive: Reprogramming Today’s Transmission Control Modules

Automotive: VW Intake Manifold

Undercar: Hyundai Brake Caliper Fluid Inspection

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician