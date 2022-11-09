Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Career
All ‘Guess The Car’ Entries Correct, Though Not The Same
Everybody got a right answer – congratulations to the lucky winners who also get a prize!
It may seem like this month’s “Guess The Car” MindGames contest was un-winnable because the image was so vague. Was the correct answer the Jeep Compass? The Lincoln Navigator? The Pathfinder? The Trailblazer? The Land Rover?
Actually, it was exactly the opposite of un-winnable.
Everyone who entered this month had an equal chance to win because, in hindsight, every one of those answers was correct. Congratulations to literally everyone who played. You all had an equal chance at this week’s prize.
Extra special congratulations go to our randomly selected winners:
• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR
• Barry London, Syosset High School, Syosset, NY
• Coliin Yost, Wadsworth High School, Wadsworth, OH
• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College of Automotive Technology, New Haven, CT
• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, Odessa, TX
• Kara Chan, Rosedale Technical College, Pittsburgh, PA
• Melody Graves, Hillyard Technical Center, St. Joseph, MO
• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH
• Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL
• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND
MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.
Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.