All ‘Guess The Car’ Entries Correct, Though Not The Same

It may seem like this month’s “Guess The Car” MindGames contest was un-winnable because the image was so vague. Was the correct answer the Jeep Compass? The Lincoln Navigator? The Pathfinder? The Trailblazer? The Land Rover?

The answers weren’t all the same but they were all given credit as correct.

Actually, it was exactly the opposite of un-winnable.

Everyone who entered this month had an equal chance to win because, in hindsight, every one of those answers was correct. Congratulations to literally everyone who played. You all had an equal chance at this week’s prize.

Extra special congratulations go to our randomly selected winners:

• Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR

• Barry London, Syosset High School, Syosset, NY

• Coliin Yost, Wadsworth High School, Wadsworth, OH

• Daniel Fuller, Gateway Community College of Automotive Technology, New Haven, CT

• Douglas Fauley, West Texas Training Center, Odessa, TX

• Kara Chan, Rosedale Technical College, Pittsburgh, PA

• Melody Graves, Hillyard Technical Center, St. Joseph, MO

• Michael Szittai, Lakewood High School/Westshore CTD, Lakewood, OH

• Sheldon Schuster, Woodruff Career and Technical Center, Peoria, IL

• Tim Sheldon, Bismarck Tech Center, Bismarck, ND