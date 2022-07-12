All Guess The Car Entries Correct; Randomly Selected Winners Named

Underhood: Battery Charging and Diagnostics
All Guess The Car Entries Correct; Winners Randomly Picked
Everybody got the answer right – sadly, only a certain number get the prize.
When you’re right, you’re right – and this week, EVERYONE was right about Tomorrow’s Technician’s Guess the Car puzzle. Congratulations to all of our entrants, who identified our mystery car as a Ford Escape. Really, what else could it be? There’s no such car as the Shawshank or the Papillon or the Alcatraz!
MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
• Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WDA
• Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
• Peter Desoto, Palm Beach State University, Lake Worth, FL
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NK
