 All Guess The Car Entries Correct; Randomly Selected Winners Named
Career

All Guess The Car Entries Correct; Winners Randomly Picked

Everybody got the answer right – sadly, only a certain number get the prize.
on

When you’re right, you’re right – and this week, EVERYONE was right about Tomorrow’s Technician’s Guess the Car puzzle. Congratulations to all of our entrants, who identified our mystery car as a Ford Escape. Really, what else could it be? There’s no such car as the Shawshank or the Papillon or the Alcatraz!

MindGames is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.

Getting set to drive off in his brand new Escape.

Lou Spinelli, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
• Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL
• Michael Godson, Clark College, Vancouver, WDA
Ed Miraglia, PNW Boces, Yorktown Heights, NY
• Steve Hopper, Wayne Hills High School, Wayne, NJ
• Robin Lacourse, Woonsocket Career Center, Woonsocket, RI
• John Stratton, OHM BOCES, New Hartford, NY
• Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH
Peter Desoto, Palm Beach State University, Lake Worth, FL
• Bruce Berger, Camden County Technical School, Sicklerville, NK

Complete This Week’s Crossword Puzzle Here!

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every week.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter

