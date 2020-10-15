Alliance Brings On Northwood Grad As Field Sales Rep

The Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. recently announced the recent hire of Kendall Schaus as the company’s new field sales representative. Schaus graduated from the Northwood University DeVos Graduate School earlier this year after earning both her bachelor’s degree and Master of Business Administration in four years.

Kendall Schaus, Alliance’s new field sales representative

Schaus will be working directly with Alliance National Accounts and Auto Value, Bumper to Bumper and Confidence Plus Certified Service Centers. She will also be assisting all shareholder owners with various sales initiatives. She reports directly to JC Washbish, vice president of sales and marketing at the Alliance.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kendall to the team,” Washbish said. “The Alliance continues to focus on expanding our work with national accounts, growing our Certified Service Center program, and investing in a variety of other sales projects. I’m confident Kendall will play a key role in these efforts.”