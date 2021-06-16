Alliance Kicks Off Virtual 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting

The meeting began Wednesday, June 9, from Alliance headquarters in San Antonio. More than 500 shareholders and channel partners registered for the three-day event.



“We are excited to host our shareholders and valued channel partners for another engaging virtual event,” said John R. Washbish, president and CEO of the Alliance. “I look forward to watching our shareholders continue to grow and collaborate during this meeting and moving forward.”



Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance, Inc. staff rehearse for the 2021 Summer Shareholder Meeting.



The Alliance prepared an action-packed agenda for the meeting. The Wednesday shareholder-only session includes several executive channel partner interviews, departmental updates from the Alliance’s information technology, product, and sales & marketing staff, board of directors interviews, an executive committee report with the Alliance’s board director, secretary, and treasurer, and updates from many of the Alliance’s strategic committees.



Highlights from the joint shareholder and channel partner general session agenda Thursday include continuations of the executive committee report, strategic committee updates, board of directors interviews, and departmental presentations. The show will also include an industry report from the Alliance’s Channel Partner Advisory Council, who provide a pulse on business, travel, training, AWDA, and more.



The Alliance will conclude the show Friday with General Session featuring a news-style update from Alliance Parts Warehouse, followed by a principals only meeting.