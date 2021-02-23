Undercar: The Science Behind Traction And Braking
VIDEO: Can Your Diesel Fuel Handle Winter’s Freeze?
Diesel owners should be treating their fuel with additives year-round.
You’ve probably seen or maybe you’ve even been a diesel truck stuck on the side of the road in the winter. What happened? They took a load of fuel that wasn’t ready for that day’s ambient temperature. Because diesel fuel can gel/freeze due to large temperature swings, we discuss reasons why diesel owners should be treating their fuel with additives year-round in the AMSOIL Garage.
This video originally aired on EngineBuilderMag.com.