Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil for Smaller Diesel Engines

on

PWR STEER Adds To Power Steering Line

on

New Mevotech Supreme Ball Joint For Dodge, Jeep

on

Dana Introduces XFE Synthetic Gear Lubricant
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil for Smaller Diesel Engines Video
play

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil for Smaller Diesel Engines Video
play

VIDEO: Remove The Belt For Inspection

Trending Now

Subaru TPMS Service

Undercar: Subaru TPMS Service
Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Powerstroke Engine
Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan

Undercar: Brake Job: Volkswagen Tiguan
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil for Smaller Diesel Engines

It is specifically engineered for use in smaller American diesel pickups, vans, cars and SUVs.
Advertisement
 

on

AMSOIL has introduced two new 100% synthetic diesel oils engineered to meet the demands of diesel engines in smaller, half-ton pickups and other passenger vehicles. Available in 0W-20 and 5W-30 viscosities, new AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil provides great protection and performance with up to 6X better wear protection than required by industry standards. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil delivers outstanding protection during heavy use and extreme operating temperatures. It protects turbochargers and emissions systems, helping to extend engine life. AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil minimizes oil consumption while providing superior engine cleanliness. It helps smaller diesel engines maintain power and fuel efficiency while reducing maintenance costs and downtime.  

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil is recommended for the drain intervals specified by the OEM. Drain intervals may be extended beyond the OEM-recommended interval with oil analysis. It is specifically engineered for use in smaller American diesel pickups, vans, cars and SUVs that require any of the following specifications: 

0W-20: GM dexosD

5W-30: GM dexosD; dexos2; Chrysler MS-11106; Ford WSS-M2C214-B1; ACEA C3

Neither oil is suitable for use in applications that require an API CK-4 (or prior) specification. For more information: AMSOIL.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Topdon USA Debuts Professional Key Programming Tool

Tools & Products: Permatex Bolt Mark Identifies Fastener Loosening, Tampering

Tools & Products: ProMAXX PowerDrive Turns Ratchets Into Drills

Tools & Products: Dorman Announces More Than 530 New Products

Advertisement
Connect