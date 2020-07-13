Connect with us

Tools & Products

ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

The 216-page guide provides details on all of ANCO’s products, including new part numbers for Contour and Profile beam wiper blade lines.
Advertisement
 

on

Trico Products Corp. has announced that the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide is now available. Designed for automotive technicians, counter professionals and consumers, the guide provides details on all available ANCO wiper blades, which are listed by product line, vehicle year, make and model.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The 216-page guide provides details on all of ANCO’s products, including new part numbers for Contour and Profile beam wiper blade lines — all laid out in a visually appealing, easy-to-use format, the company says.

“Our latest product application guide further expands our coverage with retail customers and service professionals in mind,” said Michal Kutek, associate product manager at TRICO. “From passenger cars to light trucks, beam-style or conventional wiper blades, ANCO has the solution for all types of vehicles for the best and safest visibility.”

This new guide also introduces the ANCO universal rear blade UR-Series, which provides 360 degrees of clear driving visibility with advanced beam technology for an improved streak-free wipe, according to ANCO.

To request a copy of the ANCO 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide, or for additional information about ANCO and its products, contact your local TRICO Group sales representative or visit ancowipers.com.   

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

on

Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

on

NRS Brakes Adds Galvanized Brake Pads For 2020 VW Jetta

on

Magnetize Your Pegboard With Magna-Peg
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: Autel Introduces A New ADAS Product

News: Bridgestone, Microsoft Create Tire Monitoring System

Tools & Products: ANCO Releases 2020 Wiper Blade Application Guide

Underhood: Tech Tip: A/C Service With The R-1234yf Refrigerant

Undercar: ADAS And Brake Pads
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect