BOLT ON And DRIVE To Host Free Webinar

News

APA And Factory Motor Parts Announce Scholarship

 

on

Maddie George, a Spring 2021 graduate of Anoka High School received the prestigious Robert Duxler Scholarship from APA and Factory Motor Parts. 

Global Automotive Aftermarket Symposium (GAAS) started funding scholarships for students pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket back in 1996. Over the 20+ year history, more than 5,000 scholarships and more than $5.0 million have been awarded.  We are pleased to announce this new scholarship program is open to qualified family members of APA shareholders, member employees and families, and shareholder co-op member employees and families. Maddie qualifies for this $1,000 scholarship award as her dad, Edward George, is the plant manager of Splash Products in St. Paul, MN.

Maddie George reflects on the scholarship, “It means a lot to me to get this high of academic and financial support from my dad’s profession.  My dad works incredibly hard at work and I have worked incredibly hard in my school work. I know it means a lot to both me and my dad to see some of my hard work be supported. This award is special to me because it came from my dad’s place of work.”about:blank

Maddie will attend the University of Minnesota Twin Cities in the fall of 2021. She will major in Psychology and enroll in the College of Liberal Arts. Her career aspirations are to attend medical school, earn a medical doctorate to work as a doctor, specializing in neurology. 

