Applications For Automotive Scholarships Due March 31

The clock is ticking on applications for hundreds of automotive scholarships funded by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation and partner organizations.

Click Here to Read More

Nearly 500 scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year will be awarded to deserving students pursuing careers in the automotive aftermarket. Applications are being accepted through March 31.

Applicants can apply online at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com and must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two-year or four-year college or university, or an ASE/NATEF-certified post-secondary automotive, collision or heavy-duty vocational program.

In addition to technician training, qualified candidates interested in working in the automotive aftermarket may be pursuing one of many career paths, including engineering, IT/cybersecurity, sales and marketing, supply chain, accounting, finance and more.

“With the scholarship application deadline on the horizon, we encourage all interested candidates to log on and apply right away,” said Bob Egan, chairman of the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. “The auto care industry has many fine career opportunities, so please spread the word about the March 31 application deadline to anyone that wants a future in the automotive aftermarket and seeks scholarship assistance.”