News

Applications Now Being Accepted For Mitchell 1 Scholarship

 

on

Applications are now being accepted for the annual Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship. High school seniors in the U.S. and Canada who are interested in pursuing a career in the automotive aftermarket can submit applications through March 31 by visiting the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website at www.AutomotiveScholarships.com.

“Servicing or supplying parts for vehicle maintenance and repair is a rewarding and fulfilling career and we’re pleased to help pave the way for a deserving student with the Mitchell 1 Automotive Technology Scholarship,” said Nick DiVerde, senior marketing director, Mitchell 1. “The deadline is fast approaching, so visit the Mitchell 1 page on the Automotive Aftermarket Scholarship Central website today to learn more and apply.”

The winning student will receive a $2,500 scholarship, a check for $500 and roundtrip airfare and accommodations for the winner and a guest to attend the North American Council of Automotive Teachers (NACAT) conference to be held July 12-15, 2021 at the Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter in Covington, Kentucky.

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be a current student majoring in automotive technology/auto shop repair course work and meet the following criteria:

  • Nomination from his/her NACAT instructor;
  • Minimum overall 3.0 grade point average;
  • Planning to attend an accredited college or university, or already enrolled in an accredited college or university; and
  • A U.S. or Canadian citizen.

By completing a single application online, students will be considered for multiple scholarships for which they are eligible, including the Mitchell 1 scholarship. The streamlined website allows applicants to view the details of all scholarships available and continue to update their application until the March 31 deadline.about:blank

For more information about Mitchell 1, visit www.mitchell1.com, call (888) 724-6742, or locate an independent sales consultant at www.mitchellrep.com.

Connect