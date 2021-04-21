 April Crossword Winners Check All The Boxes
April Crossword Winners Check All The Boxes

Career

April Crossword Winners Check All The Boxes

The April crossword puzzle seemed particularly challenging – congratulations to all who completed it.
 

Congratulations to the randomly selected MindGames winners of $10 McDonalds gift cards. The April Crossword Puzzle was a tough battle but true champions can fight through the pain!

Our randomly selected winners are:

Rick Kelso, Advanced Technology Institute, Norfolk, VA

Anthony Chino, Desert Ridge High School, Mesa, AZ

George Walker, East Bay High School, Gibsonton, FL

Damien Arvanitis, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

Ronald Snow, EC Glass High School, Lynchburg, VA

• Alonso Hernandez, Dobson High School, Mesa, AZ

Glen Hubert, Gloucester County Institute of Technology, Sewell, NJ

Brennen Foret, Louis Miller Technical High School, Houma, LA

Connor Carroll, Mesquite High School, Gilbert, AZ

Jason Felton, Nashua Community College, Nashua, NH

Congratulations! If you didn’t win this week, don’t worry. You still have a chance to win next week – just enter our “PopQuiz” MindGame before midnight, April 25, 2021.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

