 April Guess The Tool Winners Named


Career

April Guess The Tool Winners Named

New MindGames puzzles and activities are posted regularly to help keep students engaged.
 

on

Our contestants weren’t fooled by the image in our April Guess The Tool contest.

Happily and (mostly) without exception, everyone guessed the correct answer: Tap & Die Sets.

Guess the Tool: Tap & Die Sets

Here’s who won a McDonald’s Gift Card:

Rebekah Plourde, Klein Forest HS, Houston, TX

Charles Rose, Waltham High School, Waltham, MA

Thomas Cross, Fargo South High School, Fargo, ND

Scott Brann, George Washington High School, Danville, VA

Quinn Megna, East Valley Institute of Technology, Mesa, AZ

Rebecca Brockway, Pierce College, Pullayup, WA

William Mundie, Northern Neck Technical Center, Warsaw, VA

Gavin Odhiambo, Butler Community College, El Dorado, KS

Kolby Naaktgeboren, Arlington Memorial High School, Arlington, VT

Henry O’Neil, Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center, Woonsocket, RI

Currently challenging minds is our Guess The Car. The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week and entries must be received by midnight Sunday, April 11. These and all winners will receive a $10 gift card to McDonald’s.

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

