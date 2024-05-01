 April Pop Quiz Questions Bring Winning Answers

April Pop Quiz Questions Bring Winning Answers

Didn't bloom this week? Don't worry - this week's contest is a new Guess The Tool. Enter for free each week.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman
Doug Kaufman has been with Babcox Media since 1987 serving in a variety of editorial and publishing roles and titles. He is currently editorial director of Brake & Front End, ImportCar, Tomorrow's Technician and Underhood Service. Doug has a Bachelor of Science in Journalism from Bowling Green State University and remains a committed MAC enthusiast.
Published:

It’s springtime and everything we love about the season is coming back – including some old familiar winners in our Pop Quiz contest. Whether you’re a perennial player or a first time bloomer, if you got all the questions right, congratulations! You were thrown into the spreader along with everyone. And if your name is listed below, even more congratulations – because you’ve been randomly selected to receive a $10 Starbucks gift card!

Here’s the lucky winners for this week.

Drake Fry, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Emily Biffar, South Western Illinois College, Belleville, IL
Thomas Beckham, John Marshall High School, San Antonio, TX
John Primpas, Minuteman Tech, Lexington, MA
Aaron Hicks, Arkansas State University, Searcy, AR
Tom Mulligan, Northampton High School, Machipongo, VA
Hudson Maddox, Waterloo High School, Waterloo, IL
Anna Marks, Delaware Technical Community College, Stanton, DE
Reed Jones, Princeton High School, Princeton, TX
Christian Waters, Ridge Technical College, Winter Haven, FL

Not a winner this time? Try again today! This week’s contest is a new Guess The Tool – enter correctly and you might feel like royalty! The winners will be randomly selected from all correct entries this week – entries must be received by midnight, Sunday, May 5, 2024.

Enter This Week’s Contest Here

MindGames is a weekly series of interactive puzzles designed to sharpen your wits, fire the synapses and inspire creativity. New puzzles and activities will be posted regularly to help keep students engaged, connecting online and even have a chance to win some prizes. Solutions to the previous week’s puzzle and names of winners will be posted every Monday.

Chances of winning are dependent upon the number of correct entries received. Sorry, employees of Babcox Media, Tomorrow’s Technician, sponsors and advertisers are not eligible to enter.

