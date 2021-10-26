Are You The 2021-2022 B’laster Instructor Of The Year?

B’laster Corp. and Tomorrow’s Tech are once again searching for automotive technology instructors who think outside of the toolbox with the 2021-2022 B’laster Instructor of the Year.

Our Instructor of the Year program recognizes the auto instructor who takes an unconventional approach to education, works through the inevitable challenges with creativity and passion and, most importantly, is committed to educating the best future technicians.

Is that you or someone you know?

Six instructors will be featured on Tomorrow’s Tech’s website and newsletters from now through April 2022 and from those amazing mentors, we’ll announce the B’laster Instructor of the Year in May of 2022.

Learn more about the program, the prizes and the procedures HERE and show us what you’re all about! Enter today and keep up the great work!