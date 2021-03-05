Arizona Businesses Unite For Road Safety

In 2020, even during a global pandemic and widespread shutdowns, there were more than 3,100 crashes and fatalities on Arizona roads, according to the Arizona Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Foundation (AMSAF). And, with people from the west coast moving to the state in droves, ever-increasing challenges continue to emerge…especially with regard to the number of crashes and fatalities statewide. However, the AMSAF has created the first and only program of its kind in the United States to offer discounted training for motorcyclists while promoting a “Share the Road” campaign to reduce distracted driving.

According to Mick Degn executive director for the AMSAF, a number of corporations, state leaders, small businesses and non-profits, have joined the association to turn the tide on Arizona’s statistics and to encourage positive outcomes. “Share the Road is a statewide public awareness effort aimed at focusing Arizona motorists on the critical need to be undistracted when driving and to provide scholarships, statewide, to train motorcyclists how to ride more defensively,” said Degn. “This multi-pronged movement, which is geared to reduce the number of rider and driver crashes and fatalities on Arizona roads, is supported and promoted by the Arizona governor, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (AZGOHS), AMSAF, Dignity Health (Chandler Regional Medical Center), Arizona Trauma Association, Law Tigers, RideNow, Rosenbluth Family Charitable Foundation and other interested businesses and organizations.”

