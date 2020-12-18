Armorlite Further Expands Product Line

Armorlite – a complete replacement flooring system for the off-road vehicle market – has expanded its coverage to include new products for three more Jeep models. New models include full front and rear coverage for the Wrangler JL 4-door and front coverage for the Wrangler JL 2-door and Gladiator JT. These new products are available for pre-order at www.goarmorlite.com now through Jan. 14, 2021.

With full-floor coverage, Armorlite brings an entirely new level of durability, style and performance and provides benefits that throw in mats and spray in liners can’t. It is easy to install, effortless to clean, delivers sure footing, significantly reduces cabin heat and noise all while providing unsurpassed drainage capability by channeling water directly to the drain plugs.

“For most wheelers, interior flooring is an afterthought. Armorlite aims to change that completely,” said David Ladd, senior director, Auria Aftermarket, LLC. “Armorlite truly is a one-of-a-kind product that offers a major upgrade in both performance and appearance.”

The new products include:

Wrangler JL 4-door front and rear flooring

Wrangler JL 4-door front flooring

Wrangler JL 2-door front flooring

Gladiator JT front flooring

Each new product expansion is available in two colors – Mesa Smoke, the original matte black, and the new Desert Khaki, which gives tribute to the original Willy’s and the legacy of the early Jeep vehicles.

The Armorlite team is planning to launch additional vehicle models early in 2021.

“Since launching Armorlite in Jan. of 2020, the market response has been exceptional. We’ve been out on the trails and getting feedback from customers however we can and we’re working quickly to bring additional products to market,” Ladd said.