Arrowhead Insurance And S/P2 Join Forces To Connect Shops With Techs

S/P2 and Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. are launching a new online portal to help Arrowhead’s customers find the technician candidates they need.

“We know our customers need technicians,” said Patrick Nelson, senior underwriting manager for Arrowhead General Insurance Agency, Inc. “With S/P2 Careers, we can bring them an important new benefit, allowing them to recruit entry-level technicians. By working together, we will give more shops an opportunity to discover how S/P2 Careers can help them find the technicians they need.”

As part of the program, customers of Arrowhead will now receive a 10% discount when they use S/P2 Careers, the largest recruiting platform of entry-level technicians. In addition, S/P2 will give a 5% donation back to the ASE Education Foundation, a non-profit organization that accredits entry-level automotive technology education programs and develops career-readiness education for students.

“We are always looking for ways to end the technician shortage, and working together with Arrowhead is another powerful step toward making that happen,” said Kyle Holt, president of S/P2. “We look forward to serving Arrowhead’s customers.”

S/P2 Careers has more than 40,000 entry-level technicians who are looking to begin their careers in the automotive industry with an internship, part-time or full-time job. Career tech students use the S/P2 training course “Land That Job! Building a Resume” to create and post a job resume to S/P2 Careers. Businesses that use S/P2 Careers can then view these resumes and contact candidates directly about a job.

“This is going to make such a positive impact on the industry,” said Nelson. “We are pleased to be offering this service to our insurance producers and their clients.”