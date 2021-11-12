ASE C1 Test Highlights – Why Presentation Matters (Video)

Welcome back. Last session we talked about the specific areas we communicate with customers during our daily job responsibilities. Today we are going to look at How we present our business, ourselves, technical capabilities and our facilities.

Let’s start with our own personal appearance. We have an expression here which I have always subscribed to. Look Sharp Be Sharp! If you have a dress code, follow it. If you have uniforms, be sure you are wearing a clean one and it looks fresh.

If you do not have a uniform decide how you are going to look. Be sure it is professional, clean and appropriate for your customer base.

Often overlooked when talking about appearance is attitude. You wear you most important item on your face.

A welcome smile and cheerful greeting goes along way to diffuse new or uncomfortable situation. A positive attitude is contagious.

Beyond your own appearance is that of the facility. Customers see more than you think they see. In many cases they may not know what they are looking at but they are forming an opinion. To the extent possible a clean and neat shop should be displayed. If you have no control over this, then limit the areas or time you have a customer exposed to it.