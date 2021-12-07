 ASE C1 Test Prep - Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video) -
ASE C1 Test Prep – Get The Proper Vehicle Information (Video)

 

The customer interview and writeup procedure requires knowing more than just contact information. Can you identify the vehicle?
Welcome back to our ASE C1 test preparation. We have been talking previously about communicating with the customer and the aspects of handling the knowledge transfer with them. Today we are Looking further into the write-up and that has to do with the vehicle itself.

It used to be if you had the customers name and the vehicle, you were all set. Well, not today. With the addition of all the technologies, along has come the need for more vehicle information. Many of the current computer write-up systems assist you in the info gathering, but not everyone has the systems available for this write-up. If your s does not, here are a few things to be sure to remember.

First and foremost, get the VIN. This seventeen-digit number holds many of the required data points about the vehicle. It can in many cases tell you the year, model, assembly plant, engine and even the sequence number the vehicle was produced in. Most information systems today use this number to decode many things about the vehicle. It is imperative that you capture this information correctly. One number or digit off on the vin and you are either void or have the completely wrong vehicle.  Be sure to double check it for accuracy if you are gathering it manually. It can usually be found on the dash or vin plate under the front window glass. Many vehicles have it on barcode form on the door jam. It will also appear under the hood.

Another key bit of information is the build date. Many systems require this to check calibration codes or parts identification. It can usually be found on the door jam sticker also.

You know in your environment what information you will need. Many places require paint or trim codes, lock information for any added accessories like gas caps or wheel locks. Paint codes and trim codes are also often needed depending on the repair. Be sure to capture these codes when you are processing the vehicle. This will save time and aggravation later.

Lastly and probably most importantly is to log in any abnormalities or damage on the vehicle. Get the customer to acknowledge these during the writ-up. This step will save any disagreements later existing conditions. It also might be a potential sales opportunity for you.

That’s all for today. Join us next time when we discuss warranty and service contracts. Thanks for being with us.

