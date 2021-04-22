ASE Chairman’s Message Celebrates Critical Role Of Techs

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has released a message from Mark Polke, chairman of the ASE board of directors.

Polke, director of Bosch Workshop Concepts, North America for Robert Bosch LLC, discusses the new initiatives ASE has undertaken, including the expansion of Spanish testing, military testing and the newly redesigned ASE.com website that has enhanced and simplified the registration and certification process.

He also noted the introduction of June as “Automotive Service Professionals Month,” stating, “During the past year, ASE Certified professionals demonstrated exactly why they are deemed essential as they provided indispensable services, ensuring that vital vehicles stayed on the road and performed their important roles. These skilled individuals are critical to keeping the motoring public going.”

To read the full text of Polke’s chairman’s message, visit https://www.ase.com/dist/docs/2021_ASE_Chairmans_Message.pdf.