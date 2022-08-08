 ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program

on

Federated Scholarships Recognize Student Excellence

on

RNR Tire Express Franchisees Team Up For students

on

SMP Awards $20,000 Across Two Scholarships Programs
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

BT608 Diagnostic Tool Features (VIDEO) Video
play

BT608 Diagnostic Tool Features (VIDEO)

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO) Video
play

Turbocharger Overview and Common Weak Points (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Improving Turbocharger Longevity

Underhood: Improving Turbocharger Longevity
ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics

Undercar: ABS/ESC False Activation Diagnostics
Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines

Underhood: Air Management For The FSI V6 And V8 Engines
Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics

Underhood: Throttle-By-Wire Diagnostics
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment AMSOIL ase ase certification AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Education Foundation Creates Adopt-A-School Program

 

on

“Businesses, students and schools all benefit from school-work partnerships. That’s why we developed the Adopt-A-School program with online resources to make it easy and seamless for them to collaborate,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “The goal of the Adopt-A-School program is to give businesses the tools to implement successful work-based learning programs so they can identify and train the next generation of skilled service professionals. And because solving the technician shortage is so critical, ASE is providing this toolkit to employers and schools for free.”

Advertisement

The three steps to adopt a school include:

Connect with a School – Find ASE-accredited automobile, collision and truck programs at https://aseeducationfoundation.org/find-a-program. Each listing includes contact information for the school so that you can reach out to the program’s instructor and schedule a meeting. Be ready to discuss how your business can help the programs, students and industry by your involvement and review your own goals and what you could gain from the program as well. 

Get Involved – There are many ways to get involved. For example, by joining the school’s advisory board, you can help ensure that students graduate with the knowledge and skills that employers need. Committees typically meet twice a year to review training programs and provide guidance and feedback. Schools also appreciate those who fund scholarships and make donations in the form of supplies, t-shirts, parts, tools, equipment or even entire vehicles. By getting started participating in program activities, you can grow your involvement over time.   

Advertisement

Fill the Pipeline – Because the transportation industry has a shortage of qualified service professionals, your business will not only be helping the community and the industry, but your business will benefit from being able to meet, train and hire future employees right from the start.

Learn more about the ASE Education Foundation Adopt-A-School program and how to get started by visiting ASEeducationFoundation.org/adoptaschool and accessing the complete toolkit with detailed plans, ideas and examples. For information about the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), visit ASE.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Mitchell1 to Host ProDemand Training at NACAT Conference

News: Dorman Releases 300+ New Products In July

News: Registration Open For ASE Summer Certification

News: Mitchell 1 Names Winners of Sweepstakes

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician