News

ASE Education Foundation Establishes Field Managers Network

 

on

The ASE Education Foundation has established a Field Managers Network. Serving as liaisons between students, schools and ASE Foundation industry partners, ASE field managers are integral to the success of the initiatives established by the ASE Education Foundation.

Advertisement

“ASE Education Foundation field managers are the ‘face’ of the foundation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “They serve as brand ambassadors for both ASE and the foundation. One of the field managers’ most important jobs is helping to facilitate entry-level workplace opportunities for students in the automotive, collision and medium/heavy duty truck service and repair field.” 

ASE Education Foundation field managers assist and coach schools to achieve and maintain ASE accreditation, collaborate with local employers to engage with schools, help develop advisory committees, and assist in the placement of students in entry-level positions in the transportation industry.

Advertisement

In addition, the field managers foster local employer partner engagement by connecting employers directly with schools and students. They promote the benefits of professional and entry-level ASE certification, advise on instructor development opportunities, and enable and cultivate relationships among foundation supporters and accredited programs, administrators and instructors.

The ASE field managers support the following areas: 

  • Kate Amrol, New Hampshire; 
  • Mike Batchelor, Southeast; 
  • Ken Benson, Northeast; 
  • Bill Carrico, Virginia;
  • Walt Commans, Northwest; 
  • George Dykstra, Maine and Vermont; 
  • Rob Ferguson, Great Plains; 
  • Jim Goepfrich, Florida;
  • Ron Kato, California; 
  • Dan Klecker, Wisconsin;
  • Mike Lehn, the Dakotas;
  • Frank Lynch, South Central; 
  • Dennis Miller, Minnesota; 
  • Tony Molla, Texas; 
  • Jim Pressly, North Carolina; 
  • John Romano, South Carolina; 
  • Mike Terrey, Southwest;
  • Tom Yoder, Western Pennsylvania and 
  • Mark Zeigler, Northern Colorado.

“We can’t thank our field managers enough for all they do on behalf of ASE and the ASE Education Foundation,” said Coley. “The ASE field managers cover broad territories and are instrumental in helping the foundation spread the word about our initiatives, including the Adopt-a-School program and ASE’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
