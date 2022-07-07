ASE Education Foundation Establishes Field Managers Network

The ASE Education Foundation has established a Field Managers Network. Serving as liaisons between students, schools and ASE Foundation industry partners, ASE field managers are integral to the success of the initiatives established by the ASE Education Foundation.

“ASE Education Foundation field managers are the ‘face’ of the foundation,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “They serve as brand ambassadors for both ASE and the foundation. One of the field managers’ most important jobs is helping to facilitate entry-level workplace opportunities for students in the automotive, collision and medium/heavy duty truck service and repair field.” ASE Education Foundation field managers assist and coach schools to achieve and maintain ASE accreditation, collaborate with local employers to engage with schools, help develop advisory committees, and assist in the placement of students in entry-level positions in the transportation industry.

