 ASE Education Foundation, Goodguys Host Educational Seminars

Students, instructors and counselors learned about the variety of career paths available in hot rodding and automotive service. 

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys Rod and Custom Association (Goodguys) hosted the first of their educational awareness seminars earlier this month at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas. Over 125 students, plus instructors and counselors from the Dallas-Fort Worth Area, learned about the variety of career paths available in the world of hot rodding and automotive service. 

“Our first event with Goodguys was a huge success as we had great participation from the local schools and their instructors,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “Working closely with Goodguys and their partners, we were able to show these students the diversity of career options in the transportation industry. We want to thank Goodguys for all their help in making our first seminar so successful and we look forward to building on that success at other events in 2023.”

Through this new program, the ASE Education Foundation, along with Goodguys and their partners, will work as a community to enlighten students from across the country about automotive careers with a focus on design and engineering, manufacturing, mechanical, fabrication, paint, marketing, media and sales disciplines.

The ASE Education Foundation and Goodguys are working with local area high schools to identify and recruit students interested in careers in the transportation industry and are scheduling Fridays at select Goodguys events as a hands-on career exploration project.

At the Texas Motor Speedway, the students started the day meeting with a panel of experts and top industry professionals. They then were paired up with a mentor and participated in a scavenger hunt where they tracked down businesses to learn about a wide variety of automotive careers. Students then received a free ticket to the Goodguys event so they could attend over the weekend.

