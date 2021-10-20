 ASE Education Foundation Presents Apprenticeship Program
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE Education Foundation Presents Apprenticeship Program

on

Rev Parts, OnPart Announce New Integration

on

A2C2 Calls On Ebay To Prohibit Sale Of All Airbags

on

Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Name Technician Of The Year
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO) Video
play

Starter Diagnosis: Should You Replace It, Or Not? (VIDEO)

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO) Video
play

Start-Stop System Synopsis (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?

Underhood: Audi Tech Tip: Passenger Compartment Not Warming Up?
Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving

Underhood: Ford Tech Tip: Intermittent Rattling Noise While Driving
Replacement Strut Alignment Angles

Undercar: Replacement Strut Alignment Angles
Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge

Paint / Body: Auto Refinish: Accepting The Challenge
Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak

Underhood: Lexus Vibration, Tapping or Misfire After Cold Soak
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE Education Foundation Presents Apprenticeship Program

 

on

George Arrants, vice president of the ASE Education Foundation, presented a new apprenticeship pilot program during the recent ASE Training Managers Council (ATMC) conference.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Intended for high school and college automotive students, the apprenticeship pilot program puts students to work in an actual repair shop while still in school and pairs them with a trained mentor who follows a structured development plan for the student. The program was created to address the skills gap by allowing students to learn the workplace culture, build competence and increase productivity before graduation.

During the ATMC conference, several presentations were also made by ASE industry partners and the United States Air Force, highlighting the importance of training and retention of service technicians in the automotive industry.

During the conference, ATMC released the results from its annual survey on training benchmarks within the auto and heavy-vehicle service and repair industry. The survey is conducted to establish a series of metrics to help the industry recognize trends, provide a comparison standard and align the offerings of training providers with the needs of training consumers.

Advertisement

“In light of the trends we’re seeing when it comes to recruiting and retention within the industry, we really appreciate the opportunity to present our apprenticeship pilot program to the ATMC conference attendees,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “We had some productive discussions and received feedback and ideas that will assist us as we develop and implement programs that help prepare the next generation of the automotive service workforce.” 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Bartec USA Unveils New TPMS Relearn Chart

News: ASE Webinar: Using Diagnostic Tools for Successful Repair

News: ASE Fall Registration Open

News: UAF Accepting Scholarship Applications For 2022-2023

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician