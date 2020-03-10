ASE Education Foundation To Hold Annual Training Conference

The ASE Education Foundation announced it will hold its seventh annual Instructor Training Conference July 14-17, 2020 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

The conference will offer more than 60 technical sessions with over 100 hours of training to choose from over three days. Session presenters representing more than 35 organizations will deliver training to hundreds of high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

“We aim to provide the very best mix of technical training possible,” said Mike Coley, president of the ASE Education Foundation. “Thanks to our ASE Education Foundation partners, our conference sponsors and our technical presenters, participating instructors will benefit from a great week of networking and learning.”

To register for the conference, click here. For presentation and sponsorship opportunities, contact Jenn Holland at [email protected] or (703) 669-6619.