 ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon
ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon

News

ASE Student Career Survey Results To Be Presented Soon

 

The ASE Education Foundation will present the results of its recent survey of current and former automotive students during the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference. Scheduled for July 26-30, the virtual conference is open to all high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide.

The Foundation conducted the survey to learn how many automotive students went on to careers in the automotive service industry. One of the primary findings from the survey shows that students attending programs accredited by ASE were more likely to feel well-prepared for their careers, go on to earn ASE credentials and enter the industry versus their counterparts from non-accredited programs.

“Students attending ASE accredited programs expressed more positive attitudes towards careers in automotive service, while students who did not attend an ASE-accredited program were less positive and felt less prepared,” said Mike Coley, ASE Education Foundation president. “There are over 100,000 students nationwide in high school and college programs accredited by ASE and we are very pleased to learn that ASE accreditation makes a real difference for so many graduates.”

The survey also found that some graduates worked as a service professional for a short period of time or chose to pursue a career path in another field. They did so for a variety of reasons, including lack of skills, lost interest or inability to find a job. These individuals took automotive training classes but were never fully engaged in the industry early on. The survey also revealed that students who engaged in meaningful work-based learning while still in school were more likely to join and remain in the automotive service industry. 

“At the Instructor Training Conference, we will review the full results of the survey and delve into ways to engage students and connect them with employers,” continued Coley. “Our industry is full of great job opportunities, and by working together, we can identify more ways to attract and retain talented students interested in the automotive field.”

Those interested in attending the ASE Instructor Training Conference are encouraged to register now by visiting https://ASEeducationFoundation.org/events/ase-instructor-training-conference.

