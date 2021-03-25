 ASE, I-CAR Continue Collision Education Collaboration
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

ASE, I-CAR Continue Collision Education Collaboration

on

Forbes Names Akebono To ‘Best Employers’ List

on

Toyota Names 2021 Winning 'Dream Car' Artists

on

Advance Kicks Off ‘Advance My Track Challenge’
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Video: Timing Service May Involve More Than The Chain Video
play

Video: Timing Service May Involve More Than The Chain

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment Video
play

VIDEO: Tire Construction & Alignment

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools

Underhood: Tips For Purchasing Diagnostic Tools
Schooling On Tooling

Automotive: Schooling On Tooling
Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power

Underhood: Cylinder Head Porting: Turning Air Into Power
Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921

Underhood: Diagnosing Trouble Codes P0706, P0707, P1702, P1921
Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors

Underhood: Understanding The Operation Of Oxygen Sensors
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

ASE, I-CAR Continue Collision Education Collaboration

 

on

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) and I-CAR continue their collaboration and commitment to collision repair knowledge and skill excellence. The goal of this joint effort is to align education, training and certification requirements between the organizations in an effort to make it easier for career technical schools to both utilize I-CAR curriculum programming and achieve ASE-accreditation program requirements.

On the education side, I-CAR’s Professional Development Program – Education Edition (PDP-EE) ProLevel 1 curriculum is used by the majority of collision repair training programs at the high school and community college levels, and as such this helps them become ASE accredited.

“I-CAR does not accredit these training programs,” said John Van Alstyne, CEO and president of I-CAR. “We provide the appropriate curriculum programming that helps schools educate students, which aligns with ASE accreditation requirements and collision repair industry educational standards.”

To support this effort, I-CAR offers the Official I-CAR CTE Curriculum Crosswalk to the ASE Education Foundation Task Lists, which is available online from both organizations.

The two organizations also coordinate programming for professional technicians. ASE recognizes I-CAR ProLevel 2, ProLevel 3 or Platinum status to satisfy the requirements for ASE collision repair and refinish work experience, whereas I-CAR grants two course credits toward Platinum annual training requirements for technicians who hold an ASE Collision Repair certification. This collaboration eliminates redundancies for technicians seeking to earn designations from both I-CAR and ASE, reducing total training time and the time required to earn those designations.

Advertisement

“The combination of I-CAR training, ASE Education Foundation program accreditation and ASE certification bring our industry full circle for finding and creating world-class collision repair and refinishing technicians,” said Tim Zilke, president and CEO of ASE. “It is great to see the I-CAR and ASE programs working together synergistically.”

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: Students Deliver Mobility Solutions At Goodyear Challenge

News: Standard Motor Products Announces $50K In Scholarships

News: Bondurant Racing School Gets New Name, Renewed Mission

News: BMW To Make Mini All-Electric By 2030

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician